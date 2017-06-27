Tourists brutally attacked, robbed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WSVN) — New Orleans police say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man in an attack that hospitalized two tourists from Boston.

Police say Dejuan Paul is accused of being one of four robbers who knocked the men to the ground, then took their wallets and cellphones Saturday in the French Quarter. Paul was arrested on a second-degree robbery charge.

Surveillance video provided by police showed four robbers attacking the men from behind. One man got back up on his feet. The other remained motionless and bleeding.

The Unitarian Universalist Association identified the injured men to New Orleans media as staffers Tim Byrne and James Curran. The church group met in New Orleans over the weekend.

Curran remained hospitalized Monday.

Statement from Unitarian Universalist Association of Boston:

“We know people are understandably concerned about our colleagues who were injured in New Orleans. We want to update you on their condition as of today:

One is now home in Boston. The other remains hospitalized in New Orleans. The hospital informs us that he is in critical, yet stable condition and he is making small, but important improvements. For this we are profoundly grateful.

We ask you continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-658-6080.

