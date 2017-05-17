Touching photo helps bring closure to grieving families

(WSVN) - A picture taken by a stranger just minutes after a fatal car crash in Georgia has helped the victims’ families find closure.

“I couldn’t breathe before I got this,” Judy Simmons said of the photo.

Simmons said her 23-year-old daughter Hannah, her 9-month-old grand-daughter A’Lannah, and her daughter’s best friend, 28-year-old Lauren Buteau, all died in the accident April 25, Fox 13 reports.

“We were told my daughter lost control and hit a truck,” Simmons said. “I just knew, I knew they were gone.”

Following the deadly accident, Simmons struggled, wanting reassurance her loved ones did not suffer in the crash.

That closure came when she saw a photo taken by a passer-by stuck in traffic.

“The girl said she got out of her car and took a photo in case her boss wondered why she was late,” Simmons said.

The picture appears to show a beam of light coming from the sky onto the site of the accident. While some have surmised that the light was merely a reflection, Simmons says she has finally found peace thanks to the image.

“It’s God taking them home to Heaven,” Simmons said. “After I got the photo I could finally breathe again and I knew it was God showing me they didn’t suffer. It was instant.”

Both families are raising funds to cover funeral expenses. You can visit their GoFundMe pages here and here.

