Tooth Infection Leads to Young Father’s Death

A family in California is mourning the loss of a young father who died Monday after they said a tooth infection spread to his lungs.

Fox 40 in Sacramento reports that 26-year-old Vadim Kondratyuk Anatoliyevich told his wife Nataliya that his tooth hurt two weeks ago. Kondratyuk, a long-haul truck driver, left on a trip for New York, and visited a dentist in Oklahoma.

Nataliya said the dentist cleaned his infected tooth and prescribed him antibiotics. However, she said the infection only got worse, making his face swell. Vadim’s brother drove across the country to bring him back home after he complained that he was too weak to drive.

Vadim and his brother made it to Utah, where he ended up in a hospital. Four days later, doctors warned Nataliya that her husband would not survive since the infection made him septic and spread in his body.

“The doctor said tonight is the night he’s going to die, because we did everything we can and nothing seems to work. It’s just the bacteria and the infection keeps growing to his lungs and they can’t clean it out,” Nataliya said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Nataliya and the couple’s two daughters, 2-year-old Vanessa and 11-month-old Maya. The page says some money will be used to transport Vadim’s body back home to California. More than $178,000 has been raised since Monday evening.

