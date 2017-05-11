Texas high school to require breathalyzer tests for students going to prom

PROSPER, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas high school is taking an unusual step to ensure safety at their prom: requiring breathalyzer tests for entry.

School district police officer will administer the tests before Prosper High School students are allowed inside the venue, Fox 4 reports. If a student fails the test, cops will call their parents to pick them up, and offenders could also face disciplinary action.

“Our principal announced on the intercom and he just said, ‘Hey, everyone. I just want to let you know that we’re going to be breathalyzing you guys before prom,’” recalled Hadley Thornton, a high school senior.

The breathalyzer test requirement will be a first the school’s history.

“We had a couple of issues this year with like drug abuse and everything at citywide sporting events,” Hadley said. “So I think they’re just trying to make sure nobody gets hurt.”

In a statement, a district spokeswoman said, “Although this is not a reaction to a particular event, it is the campus’ belief that the benefits of utilizing the breathalyzer at such voluntary events like prom will hopefully provide an additional layer of safety.”

Although one parent told Fox 4 they felt the school district was using breathalyzers as an “intimidation tactic,” most parents seemed to support the plan.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said parent Justin Smith. “I think they shouldn’t have any children here that are under the influence and have a chance to mess anything up for the kids who are following the rules.”

“It’s a little invasive,” said parent Rob Miller. “But I guess it’s a sign of the times.”

Hadley, who is part of the school’s student leadership, says the principal’s announcement may have foiled a few of her classmates’ pre-prom plans but believes it’s the right thing to do.

“I think it was a good call by Mr. Wright to not happen before prom to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.