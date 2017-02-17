Teen who was subject of Amber Alert charged in murder of mom

(WSVN) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl in Indiana on Monday. But just a day later, she was in jail, accused of murdering her mother.

Chastinea Reeves showed up to a neighbor’s house with her 4-year-old sister around 2 a.m. Monday, Fox 32 reports. She arrived in hysterics, saying something bad had happened to their mother. But as the neighbor called police, Reeves ran out of the back door and disappeared.

Police issued an Amber Alert after the girl’s mother, 34-year-old Jamie Garnett, was found dead in the home with multiple stab wounds. Police said the alert was issued because they feared Reeves had been in “extreme danger,” and said was not a trick to catch her.

Prosecutors told the Chicago Tribune they want to try Reeves as an adult for the murder, and are seeking a waiver to move the case to adult court. She is currently in a juvenile detention center, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.