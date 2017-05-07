GARY, Ind. (WSVN) — A teen has graduated with her bachelor’s degree weeks before receiving her high school diploma.

This extraordinary accomplishment belongs to 18-year-old Raven Osborne.

She began taking both high school and college classes her freshman year — and continued all four years. Sometimes, she took classes online and all year around.

“I went to summer school. I took three classes that summer. Then, my sophomore year, I had five high school classes and four college classes,” Osborne said describing her experience.

Raven not only got her bachelor’s from Purdue University Northwest, but she got it for free with a special program at her high school.

