Teen electrocuted by using cellphone while taking a bath

(WSVN) - A Texas teen was electrocuted while using her cellphone in a bathtub, according to reports.

Madison Coe, 14, died Sunday while taking a bath at her father’s home in Lovington, New Mexico, Fox News reports.

Relatives said the accident occurred either when she plugged her phone while in the bathtub or grabbing the phone as it was being charged.

The 14-year-old had recently graduated from eighth grade at Terra Vista Middle School in her hometown of Lubbock, Texas.

“It is with heavy hearts that Frenship Independent School District mourns the loss of Madison Coe. We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together,” district officials said in a statement.

Friends of the family created a GoFundMe page Sunday to raise money for her funeral.

