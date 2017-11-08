Starbucks offers BOGO on holiday drinks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Move over, pumpkin spice lattes, and make room for Starbucks’ holiday drinks. If you haven’t tried the coffee giant’s new flavors, their buy-one-get-one-free event should remedy that problem.

According to Starbucks, customers who buy a holiday coffee from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning this Thursday will receive another for free.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

The flavors included in the BOGO event are:

Holiday Spice Flat White

Caramel Brulee latte

Peppermint Mocha

Eggnog lattee

Chestnut Praline latte

Gingerbread latte

But don’t wait too long, as Starbucks’ offer will only last until Nov. 13.

