Starbucks offers BOGO on holiday drinks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Move over, pumpkin spice lattes, and make room for Starbucks’ holiday drinks. If you haven’t tried the coffee giant’s new flavors, their buy-one-get-one-free event should remedy that problem.
According to Starbucks, customers who buy a holiday coffee from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning this Thursday will receive another for free.
The flavors included in the BOGO event are:
- Holiday Spice Flat White
- Caramel Brulee latte
- Peppermint Mocha
- Eggnog lattee
- Chestnut Praline latte
- Gingerbread latte
But don’t wait too long, as Starbucks’ offer will only last until Nov. 13.
