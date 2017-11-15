Snuggle up to your fur baby in matching PJ’s this holiday season

(WSVN) - A company based out of New Jersey is looking to keep you and your fur babies warm this winter, but more importantly – picture perfect.

Fab Dog Inc. sells matching pajamas for humans and their doggy counterparts. However, don’t expect to get your hands on a pair any time soon – the popular items have already sold out.

The sets, which come in four different colors, were announced just last weekend and sold out almost immediately.

According to Fox 5, the company plans on restocking before Black Friday, so that people can have their orders in time for the holidays.

