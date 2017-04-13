Shocking video shows bullets nearly hitting 4-year-old girl in barber shop

CHANDLER, Ariz. (WSVN) — A little girl waiting inside an Arizona barber shop is lucky to be alive after she was nearly hit by gunfire.

Chandler Police released surveillance video from inside the barber shop, showing the 4-year-old girl running around the front lobby. Just seconds after she sits down in a chair by the window, two bullets fly into the glass, inches from her head.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris, but is expected to be okay.

Police arrested two men in connection to the shooting, and believe one of the men meant to fire into the tattoo parlor next door to the barber shop after getting in a fight with employees.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.