Reno man gets 39 life sentences on 39 child sexual abuse charges

RENO, Nev. (WSVN) — A Nevada judge sentenced a Reno man to 39 life sentences, one for each count of child sexual abuse he was accused of, prosecutors said.

Forty-five-year-old Valentin Corrales was found guilty of 39 counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, sexual assault of a child, and sexual assault in December 2016.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Corrales sexually abused four children over a 25-year span.

At sentencing, Judge Elliott Sattler imposed 39 life sentences against Corrales, ordering that they all be served consecutively. He is not eligible for parole.

In February 2015, a 19-year-old victim reported to police that she had been a victim of sexual abuse by Corrales for the last 13 years.

An investigation followed revealing additional victims whose years of abuse went back to 1994. All victims reported the sexual abuse started when they were approximately 6 or 7 years old.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Nicole Hicks argued that Corrales’ motivation in life was to create “unrestricted, unfettered and unlimited access to child victims.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.