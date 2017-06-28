Police: Man rapes girl, texts mother an apology

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with raping a young girl and then sending her mother a text to apologize.

The Republican reports that 31-year-old Juan Robles, of Springfield, was held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to rape of a child with force earlier this week.

Police say the alleged victim’s mother was out running errands on Friday when Robles went to the home, took the girl to the basement and raped her.

The girl later told her mother. Her age was not disclosed.

Police say while the girl was at the hospital, Robles sent texts to the mother, including one that read “I’m so sorry. I don’t want to go to jail.”

Robles’ lawyer opposed the bail request, saying her client had recently resumed working in construction.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.