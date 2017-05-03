Oregon man accused of sexually assaulting chicken

Joshua Brian Woltmon (Photo: Jackson County Jail)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (WSVN) — Police in Oregon arrested a man, who they say sexually assaulted a chicken.

According to KATU, court documents allege that 27-year-old Joshua Brian Woltmon “unlawfully and for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the sexual desire of a person [touched or contacted] the sex organs of a chicken.”

Woltmon was charged with sexual assault of an animal, public indecency, menacing and disorderly conduct. He also was booked on a probation violation for possession of meth.

Woltmon’s bail was set at $20,500. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

