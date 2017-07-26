One-armed machete-wielding clown arrested in Maine

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine street in a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.

Maine State Police told WCSH-TV that 31-year-old Corey Berry of Hollis was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis, prompting multiple 911 calls, but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro.

Berry was intoxicated but cooperative, police said. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

