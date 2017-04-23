Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago speech

Former President Barack Obama has met with at-risk youth in his hometown of Chicago before his first major post-presidency speech.

The former president spent time Sunday at a roundtable with youth from theáorganization Chicago Create Real Economic Destiny located in the Roseland/Pullman neighborhood in South Side Chicago.

The CRED program provides job skills and employment opportunities for at-risk young adults.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis says Obama listened to the young men’s stories and shared some of the challenges that he faced growing up.

Obama will speak Monday in Chicago to young community leaders and organizers at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

Obama’s first public engagement comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

