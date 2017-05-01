NYPD officers ‘ticket’ twin toddlers driving on sidewalk

NEW YORK (WSVN) — It’s not often that a traffic stop ends in smiles and high-fives, but that’s exactly what happened in New York Sunday evening.

Fox 5 reports that twin toddlers were behind the wheel of a large toy truck on the sidewalk in Washington Heights when they were “pulled over” by two NYPD officers.

A man can be heard off-camera saying, “Stopping traffic over here on St. Nicholas. Only in New York!”

NYPD posted the adorable video to Facebook, with the caption, “As everyone in NYC knows driving on the sidewalk is strictly prohibited, but these two little guys got off with a warning (plus a high five and two new friends)!”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.