(WSVN) - New York City is set to become home to the biggest Chick-fil-A restaurant in the world.

The company’s third NYC location is expected to take up 12,000 square feet and be five stories high.

It will also include floor-to-ceiling windows and rooftop seating with views of the Freedom Tower.

Doors are expected to open early next year.

