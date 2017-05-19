New mom dies just one day after giving birth

MOSS BLUFF, La. (WSVN) — What was supposed to be the happiest day of a young couple’s lives soon took a tragic turn.

Just 24 hours after giving birth, 29-year-old Sarah Bertrand died in her Louisiana hospital room as her fiancé held their newborn son. Doctors said Bertrand died from a pulmonary embolism, which stopped her heart instantly, Fox News reports.

Jean Luc Montou, 24, ended up writing the heartbreaking announcement in a now-viral Facebook post: announcing the birth of their son and the death of the woman he loved.

“Sarah didn’t make it,” Montou wrote in the viral post. “My last 24 hours with her was the happiest I’d ever been… I loved this woman like no other and she died in front of me while I held our son. Please take a few moments to remember this woman because she was the absolute best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Photos posted to Montou’s Facebook page show the happy family cuddling newborn Julian after his birth. Follow-up posts feature Montou’s daughter Jane, from a previous relationship, holding her new baby brother alongside the caption “My world right now. Holding me together.”

“We did not have life insurance for Sarah, so I’m left with my daughter Jane and my brand new son Julian with nothing to help,” Montou wrote on GoFundMe.

“Sarah wanted everything for Julian and he made her so happy. I had never seen her so strong, so confident, and so joyful as when she held her new baby boy. While I miss her so much myself, as well as her entire family, this is intended to leave something for Julian and to help with Sarah’s sudden funeral costs. She only wanted the best for our son and the least I can do is try to get help, since she won’t be around to do so.”

