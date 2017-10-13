NASA rover spots mysterious object on Mars

(WSVN) - NASA’s Curiosity rover spotted a mysterious object sitting on the surface of Mars, leaving many people asking: Is it a sign of alien life or just space debris?

A high-definition image that surfaced online this week shows what appears to be a metal object reflecting light on the red planet.

The image dates back to March, but it was recently posted to Reddit. Some say it was an object left behind by aliens. Others say it’s probably entry debris left behind by the rover itself.

One user posted, “Uh nasa? UFO Caught on Mars Rover Mission? Is this real?”

Real or not, the image has sparked a large debate.

“It might look like a spaceship, but as usual the picture is out-of-focus and there is no guide to tell the viewer how big or small this object is,” Nigel Watson, author of UFO Investigations Manual, told the Daily Mail.

NASA has not offered any insight as to what the object is.

