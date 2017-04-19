NASA captures images of asteroid passing close to earth tonight

(WSVN) - NASA captured radar images of an asteroid flying safely by Earth this morning, and its expected to be visible once again tonight.

The peanut shaped rock rotates about every five hours, NASA said.

It came about 1.1 million miles away from Earth and could be seen in the early Wednesday morning hours.

According to to FOX26, the asteroid will approach Earth from the direction of the sun and be once again visible in the night sky after April 19. The best time to see it, however, is Wednesday night.

