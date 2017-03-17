Man shoots and kills twin daughters, injures wife before turning gun on himself

(WSVN) - An Illinois man murdered his twin daughters, shot his wife in the leg as he told her to “live and suffer,” then turned the gun on himself.

Police in St. Charles, Illinois, said 48-year-old Randall Coffland shot both of his daughters in the head before calling 911. His wife Anjum called police at the same time, as the two spoke to two separate dispatchers about the scene unfolding in their home.

Randall started the 911 call by saying, “I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife, and I’m going to kill myself now.”

Fox 32 reports that the dispatcher then heard him shouting at his wife, “I want you to live and suffer like I did.”

At the same time, Anjum pleaded for help on her call with police.

“Come here now! Oh my God, my husband shot my kids!” she screamed. “My daughters are dead!”

When police arrived, they found Randall Coffland dead, along with the twin 16-year-old girls. Each died of a single gunshot wound to the head, the Kane County coroner’s office said, with Randall’s wound listed as self-inflicted.

Police said Coffland had a firearm owners identification card, along with two 9 mm handguns.

Detectives said they are still working to determine a motive for the shootings. They confirmed they had interviewed Anjum, who was still hospitalized after the horrific incident.

Police said they had been called to the home once previously back in early February for domestic trouble, but said there was no sign of physical abuse.

St. Charles Deputy Police Chief David Kintz said the shooting remains under investigation.

