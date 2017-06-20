Man attempts home invasion, gets beaten up instead

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSVN) — A home invasion suspect had the tables turned on him when his victims fought back.

Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee said 22-year-old Calvin Carter III demanded to be let in to an apartment Sunday night, Fox 23 reports. When one of the victims inside heard a metallic sound that he thought was a gun, he jumped out of the apartment’s back window.

Carter stopped the victim, and led him back to the apartment at gunpoint. Once inside, Carter demanded 19-year-old Shane Feeney’s cell phone. Feeney handed it to him, and took the opportunity to go after Carter.

“Whenever he turned around, that’s when I grabbed him,” he told WRCB. “His forearms were still loose so he grabbed the gun out of his waist band and shot me in the leg.”

Five people in the apartment managed to disarm Carter, holding him on the ground until officers arrived.

Tucker Williams was one of those holding Carter down as he fought to get free.

“He kept struggling, swinging at me, he kept grabbing my shirt and I told him, ‘you have one more chance, please stop’ and he didn’t so I hit him twice on the right side of his face,” Williams told WTVC.

Feeney was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said he and his friends had never met Carter before, and didn’t know why the apartment was targeted.

Carter has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and aggravated burglary. His bond has been set at $245,000.

