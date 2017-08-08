Man accused of urinating on family at Metallica concert

According to court paperwork, Daniel Francis Daddio, 44, was pointed out to DPS troopers as the man who relieved himself on them a few minutes earlier at the Metallica concert.

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) — Authorities at the University of Phoenix Stadium arrested a man after he reportedly urinated on a family seated in front of him at a rock concert Saturday night.

According to court paperwork, Daniel Francis Daddio, 44, was pointed out to DPS troopers as the man who relieved himself on them a few minutes earlier at the Metallica concert.

The family of three, a father, mother and their 10-year-old daughter, were seated in front of Daddio at the music venue.

When the father felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs, he turned around to see Daddio holding his penis and urinating. Daddio reportedly shrugged his shoulders when confronted by the father about the incident.

Daddio is charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

