(WSVN) - Little Debbie took to Twitter to find out which one of their treats should be discontinued.

The company says Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Cream Pies and Honey Buns are all at risk.

Fans are giving their opinions in response to the post and it seems they are disagreeing on which one gets the boot.

