(WSVN) - Tuesday marked the start of Kwanzaa.

Millions of people around the world will light the first of seven candles on the kinara.

Each candle represents seven principles — creativity, self-determination, purpose, unity, responsibility, cooperative economics and faith.

The weeklong celebration honoring African culture and traditions ends on Jan. 1.

