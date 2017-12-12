JetBlue to sell board game with free roundtrip ticket inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - One airline company is looking to send travelers on vacation — for just $20.

Beginning at noon, Tuesday, JetBlue will sell a board game on Amazon that includes a free roundtrip flight.

The limited-edition game comes with a pack of cards, one die, a rule book and, of course, the complimentary ticket tucked inside.

All flight have to be booked and flown within January to December 2018.

There are reportedly no price or location restrictions.

