Groom saves boy from drowning in river during wedding photo shoot

LONDON, Ontario (CNN) — A groom in Canada is being hailed as a hero for saving a little boy from drowning – and it all happened during his wedding photo shoot!

Clayton Cook had just exchanged vows with his new bride, Brittany, over the weekend and were posing for their wedding photos after the ceremony. That’s when Clayton spotted a little boy struggling to swim in the river.

The photographer, Darren Hatt, said the child was playing with other kids by the river bank when another child pushed the young boy in the water.

“His face was under water and he was fighting,” Clayton recalled. “Luckily he was a little guy and I could grab him [by the wrist].”

Without hesitation, Clayton jumped down into the river, still wearing his suit, to pull the little boy out of the water to safety. Hatt captured the whole incident on camera.

“It was a commendable thing he did,” Hatt said. “He sprung into action incredibly quick, almost as soon as I realized what was going on, he had already saved the day.”

Clayton’s bride says her husband’s heroic actions were not at all surprising.

“That’s Clay to me,” Brittany said. “It’s just something he would instinctively do.”

She says she is grateful her husband happened to be nearby to make it a happy outcome.

“How different would everyone’s day been if we weren’t in the right place at the right time?”

