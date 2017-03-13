Great Lakes home completely encased in ice

(WSVN) - A beach house in New York is now a literal ice palace.

Photos showed the home in Webster, near Rochester, covered with a sheet of ice after a winter storm.

According to Fox 26, a storm with violent winds of up to 80 miles per hour left over 100,000 homes without power.

The home, located just 25 feet from the shore of Lake Ontario, was encased in ice after the winds over the lake caused spray to freeze.

The homeowners apparently were not locked in the house since it is only used on vacations.

This is not the first time chilly weather has caused some eye-popping icy conditions. A car parked near the shore of Lake Erie last year suffered a similar fate.

