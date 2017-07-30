German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting

VIENNA (AP) — A shooting in a German discotheque claimed two lives Sunday, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously, police said.

A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in Germany’s southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state said one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting. A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital.

The dpa news agency cited an unnamed police official as saying investigators have turned up no evidence of terrorism as a motive and believe the suspect was acting alone.

Police identified him as an Iraqi citizen, 37, who had lived in Konstanz for some time. The man, whom they did not name, was known to them because of various offenses, police said without elaborating.

