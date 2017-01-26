Frito-Lay creates limited alcohol sensor bag, partners with Uber to discourage drinking and driving

(WSVN) - It’s a snack bag that could save a life.

Frito-Lay partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to create limited-edition “party safe” bags, which have built-in alcohol sensors to discourage drunk driving.

The special Tostitos bags are not actually breathalyzers in that they do not give an exact measurement of a person’s blood alcohol level. A sensor at the top of the bag measures the breath. If no alcohol is detected, the front of the bag will light up green, whereas the presence of alcohol triggers it to flash a red steering wheel, along with the words “don’t drink and drive” below it.

While the actual bags will be hard to come by, every bag of Tostitos will have a code for a $10 Uber credit to be used on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening,” said Jennifer Saenz, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer, according to Adweek. “Whether watching the big game at a friend’s house or at a local bar, a safe ride home is just a few easy taps away.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) offers its free Tow To Go (or “tipsy tow”) service on many holidays and special events, including the Super Bowl, to discourage drinking and driving. The service is available to anyone, even if they are not AAA members. For more information, visit the AAA website.

