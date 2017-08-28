Family of 6 believed to have drowned in Harvey floods

HOUSTON (AP/WSVN) — A family of six is believed to have drowned after their van was swept away by flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.

The KHOU-TV report was attributed to three family members the station didn’t identify. No bodies have been recovered.

According to the station, the van was driving down the street in high floods after crossing a bridge.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told the Associated Press he has no information about the KHOU report but added that he’s “really worried about how many bodies we’re going to find” from Harvey’s devastating flooding.

The driver of the vehicle, the children’s great-uncle, reportedly escaped before the van was submerged and grabbed onto a tree limb as the van sunk. He told the children inside to try to escape through the back door, but they were unable to get out.

Still inside the van KHOU reports, were an 81-year-old woman and her 84-year-old husband, and their four great-grandchildren: a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

