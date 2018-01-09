Doughnut shakes added to Krispy Kreme menu

(WSVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for… doughnuts shakes at Krispy Kreme? On Jan. 4, the doughnut chain announced their Australia locations will be adding milkshakes to their already-sweet menu.

On Instagram, Krispy Kreme wrote: “A doughnut you can drink! We took an Original Glazed doughnut & turned it into a Kreme Shake.”

According to their website, Australia locations will carry Kreme Shakes. They’re “a blend of fresh milk and creamy vanilla ice cream.”

They will be sold in three flavors: Original Glazed, Classic Kookies & Kreme and Delicious Choc Honeycomb.

Fox News reports that while the shakes are available in Australia, there’s a good chance of them making their way to the U.S.

