Dog food recalled after samples test positive for euthanasia drug

(WSVN) - A dog food company has issued a nationwide recall on their canned food after several samples tested positive for a euthanasia drug.

Party Animal says it is recalling two types of its Cocolicious organic dog food after a testing lab detected the drug pentobarbital. The company said in a news release that a customer bought samples of the food from a Texas retailer and had it tested after their dog became ill.

“The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority,” Party Animal said in a statement. “We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food.”

The affected products are:

-Cocolicious Beef & Turkey: Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019

-Cocolicious Chicken & Beef: Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019

Customers who have the recalled products “should return them to the place of purchase and will of course receive a full refund,” the company said.

“Party Animal wishes to emphasize that we have submitted many recent lots of our beef flavors for testing and all have tested negative for any pentobarbital,” the company added. “We have also had extensive discussions with our manufacturer regarding the potential cause of the reported contamination of the 2015 lots, and we will continue with such discussions even as we await testing results for the 2015 lots. In order to ensure adherence to our commitment to the safety of pets, we are also actively re-examining our manufacturing processes.”

For more on the recall, visit the FDA’s website.

