Dad warns parents about child predators lurking on music app

A father took to social media to warn fellow parents about a disturbing encounter his 7-year-old daughter had with a stranger on a popular music app.

Brad Frakes, who goes by the name Brad Summer on Facebook, posted screenshots of the messages exchanged between the individual and his daughter on the app musical.ly, where the person posed as a 9-year-old and first asked the girl’s age, then requested nude pictures, Fox 13 reports.

Frakes’ daughter initially sent a selfie before the stranger asked her to send “some pics without a t-shirt.”

The girl refused and showed her parents the message. Frakes and his wife went to police, and said authorities tracked down the predator through an IP address.

“I know many will blame us parents for this happening,” Frakes wrote on Facebook. “But we never thought like predators and I guess we were naive in thinking that our daughter was safe on what we thought to be a kid friendly app. We have learned the hard way.”

He pointed out that his daughter used the app on her parents’ phones and does not have a phone of her own. Frakes said she used the app to connect with her cousins and share music.

The family says they are sharing their story to be a “warning call to others that let their children use this app.”

