BOWIE, Md. (WSVN) — Two dozen people are stuck on a roller coaster in Maryland.

Fox 5 reports that 24 riders were aboard the Joker’s Jinx coaster at Six Flags Ameria in Bowie, Maryland, when the ride stalled.

A rescue team is working to free the people from the ride, while social media photos show the train stuck several stories in the air.

U/D @SixFlagsDC riders are upright. No one appears to be in distress. PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2017

