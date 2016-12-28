Cowboys fan dumped by fiancé gets last laugh with viral sign

(WSVN) — A woman whose fiancé broke up with her via text message before Christmas got the last laugh at Monday’s Dallas Cowboys game.

Brenna Clanton brought a sign to the Cowboys game against the Detroit Lions, which said, “My fiancé dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas.” She also included “#NothingInCommon” which she says was a dig at her former flame, who said in his break-up text that the two had nothing in common.

Clanton had intended to bring her fiancé to the game, and bought tickets for the two as a Christmas present. After being dumped, Clanton decided to still go, sign in hand, knowing he would be watching.

The sign was spotted by Alex McDaniel, a newspaper editor at the game, who tweeted a photo of Clanton with her sign. The picture quickly went viral.

Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016

Clanton said she enjoyed the game from the great seats she had purchased for her ex. The Cowboys victory just made the evening even better.

“Just being in the seats I was in, I had never been that close before,” Clanton told the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve been a huge sports fan my whole life and that was a whole new world.”

