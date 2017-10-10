Colorado pizza restaurant raided by bears

Surveillance cameras at a Colorado restaurant captured a mama bear and her cubs stopping in for a midnight snack.

The three bears broke into a pizza shop near Denver.

The video, courtesy Antonio’s Real New York Pizza, shows them raising the cabinets and chowing down on dough and salami.

According to the restaurants owner. the bears ripped a window out of the wall at the drive-thru to gain access to the business.

Wildlife experts think they went straight for the fattest food so they could pack on the pounds to hibernate ahead of winter.

