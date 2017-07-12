Bride gets surprise meeting with man who received dead son’s heart

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A woman’s wedding day was memorable in more ways than one when her fiancé surprised her with a meeting with the man who received her son’s heart.

According to Fox 25, Becky Turney lost her son Triston in 2015, when he was just 19 years old. Because he was an organ donor, the family was comforted that Triston’s organs would go on to save the lives of five other people.

Two years later, the station reports that Becky’s fiancé, Kelly, decided to surprise Becky with a visit from the man who received Triston’s heart — 21-year-old Jacob Kilby.

In the middle of their wedding ceremony, Fox 25 reports that Kelly paused the ceremony to introduce Jacob as his final groomsman.

Photographs of the moment show Becky in surprise and in tears as she hugged Jacob and listened to his heartbeat.

“I couldn’t wrap my arms around him fast enough,” Becky told the station. “You can’t put it into words. It’s immense joy. That’s the coolest thing about the pictures. If you look at (them), it says it all. Total surprise, complete joy. My world was as complete as it could be.”

Jacob said that being able to participate in their wedding was an awesome experience, and he was happy to help the family that gave him a second chance at life.

“Knowing that I was able to help her turn that gift into something incredibly special for her in return was amazing,” he said.

Kelly said he hopes the experience will bring his new wife much-needed healing, and also hopes his actions will spur other people to consider organ donation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.