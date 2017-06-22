Boy calls 911 to save pregnant mom after she has seizure

ALOHA, Ore. (CNN) — A father in Oregon says his son saved his pregnant wife’s life after the 9-year-old called 911.

Brett Rezewski said his wife Michele is just eight weeks pregnant, and was at home with her three boys on the night of June 10 while he was working.

“Michele was getting ready to put the pizza in the oven and then she told Conner she wasn’t feeling well,” Rezewski said.

She went to lay down, but her son noticed something wasn’t right, and used her cell phone to call 911 for help.

“Conner said that she fell asleep and she was shaking a little bit, so I think that she had a seizure,” he said.

Conner then got a hold of his dad to tell him what happened.

“He was really calm, really steadfast,” Rezewski recalled. “He goes, ‘Dad, I had to call 911. Mommy’s not okay. You need to leave work immediately.'”

Paramedics rushed Michele to the hospital, and doctors said it wasn’t a moment too soon.

“The doctors said if there would have been a 15 or 20 minute delay, that she would have been dead,” Rezewski said. “Matter of life and death.”

The family learned Michele has Moyamoya Disease, a rare disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain.

Doctors thought she wouldn’t survive the night, but a week later, she is slowly showing signs of progress.

“She can open up her left eye a little bit. She’s looking at us. She’s giving us a thumbs up.”

Rezewski said that, despite how difficult it is to see his wife like this, he couldn’t be more proud of Conner for rushing to his mom’s aid.

“That’s my rock, Conner is a rock through all of this,” he said. “He’s my hero. He’s totally my hero.”

