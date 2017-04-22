Autistic teen dies in bus after driver leaves to have sex with co-worker

WHITTIER, Calif. (WSVN) — A California court has released details in regards to the death of a teen man with autism who was left alone on a school bus.

Fox 11 reports that a court filing says Armando Ramirez was having sex with a married co-worker while 19-year-old Paul Lee was left on a hot school bus for seven hours in September 2015. Lee was later on found dead.

According to Fox 11, attorneys for Lee’s family say Ramirez was texting his co-worker and setting up a time to meet, and didn’t notice the non-verbal teen sitting a few rows behind him. The family is now suing the bus company and the school district.

Ramirez is now serving a two-year sentence in Lee’s death.

