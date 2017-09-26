AT&T helping to locate family, friends in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

(WSVN) - AT&T is helping people in the U.S. connect with their family and friends in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left many without a means of communication.

The company set up a temporary website in both English and Spanish, letting you input the AT&T number of loved ones on the island. Anyone can sign up by visiting this link, regardless of their carrier.

Once the network comes back online in Puerto Rico, the person will be notified that someone has been trying to reach them, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

AT&T says you will also receive an email when service has been restored so you can once attempt to try to get through to loved ones. Over 7,250 people have signed up so far, they said.

“We are committed to the restoration and recovery efforts for the people of Puerto Rico. With this website we are helping them reach family and friends in the U.S. as services restore,” AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan wrote on their website. “Critical help has been arriving this weekend and more is on the way.”

The company says they are working to send supplies to the hard-hit area, including temporary cell sites and high-capacity generators to supply temporary power. AT&T says they are also waiving fees and giving unlimited talk, data and texts to wireless and pre-paid customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through Sept. 29.

