Amazon announces plans to hire 30,000 virtual customer service positions

(WSVN) - Online retail giant Amazon plans to hire more than 30,000 part-time virtual customer service representatives over the next year.

“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job — whether they’re a military spouse, a college student, or a parent — and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” said Tom Weiland, Amazon vice president for Worldwide Customer Service, Fox 30 reports.

On top of the virtual jobs, Amazon says they also plan to hire over 100,000 full-time positions over the next 18 months.

Part-time employees who work more than 20 hours a week will receive full benefits, including life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance with premiums paid in full by Amazon, and funding toward medical insurance. They will also be eligible for tuition reimbursement, the company said.

To apply for positions at Amazon, visit their career website.

