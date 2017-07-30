The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of six Haitian migrants off a small island in the Southern Bahamas, Friday.

Coast Guard crews worked together with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force after receiving reports that the group had come ashore on Little Inagua. Helicopters were deployed, and rescue crews provided first aid.

The migrants were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for dehydration and exhaustion.

