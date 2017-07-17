$1 million in marijuana found in new Ford Fusions shipped from Mexico

(CNN) — Police are investigating after one million dollars’ worth of marijuana was discovered in a number of new Ford Fusion vehicles.

The cars in question were built at a Ford plant in Mexico and shipped to an Ohio dealership.

Officials are now trying to figure out who put the pot in the vehicles and who, apparently, didn’t retrieve it.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Police in Minnesota said they too found drugs in Ford Fusions made in Mexico.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is involved in the investigation.

