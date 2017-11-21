What’s hot for her for the holidays

(WSVN) - If your gift list includes a special lady, we have lots of great ideas that will make her happy. Check out what’s hot for her this holiday season.

The season is in full swing, and you don’t have to go too far to find hot holiday trends for your favorite fashionista!

Kathy Buccio: “Holiday gift shopping is so much fun, and you can find everything that you need here at Aventura Mall. And the best thing is that all these items we’re gonna see — they’re under 75 dollars.”

Nordstrom heats things up with satin ruffles from J.O.A.

Kathy Buccio, style expert: “You had me at ruffles and you had me at shimmer.”

Kathy Buccio: “This top is sexy, it’s festive, it’s luxurious, it feels so nice on you, and it pairs with absolutely anything.”

Personalize your gift this season with a Lulu DK Love Letters Initial Necklace.

Playful PJs are always a hit, and she’ll get her snuggle on with this set by P.J. Salvage.

And what glamour girl doesn’t love make up? This Bobbi Brown Eye and Cheek Palette will always help her look her best.

Also trending this year — the little things that pull every girl’s look together…

Kathy Buccio: “This season, it’s all about accessories.”

At H&M, handbags are classic in black and gold.

Kathy Buccio: “It is perfect for the girl on the go.”

And hellooooo, sparkles!

Kathy Buccio: “You cannot go wrong with sparkle — you cannot go wrong with these boots!”

Kathy Buccio: “They’re going to be a knockout for any outfit that you wear. Wear them for a holiday party, a cocktail party, even New Year’s.”

Gift collections are sizzling hot, already wrapped and ready to go! Lush is a big winner with luxury bath and body products — 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

And Kiehl’s collections will keep her skin soft and smooth.

Kathy Buccio: “This hand trio set from Kiehl’s is perfect because you can gift it as is or you can individually gift them. And it’s the Disney for Kiehl’s Collection, and 100 percent of those proceeds go to feed families in need.”

Trending at Microsoft — techies will keep their laptops safe and stylish with Marimekko sleeves and skins.

Kathy Buccio: “It’s not only fashionable, it’s functional. You can take it with you on the go, and it’s appealing to the eye.”

The skins are interchangable — just switch them up to to change up your style!

At Henry Bendel, studded card cases and personalized bag tags make great gifts for the gal on the go.

Sizzling hot ideas, guaranteed to make her feel merry and bright this holiday season.

Tomorrow night, we’ll be back to show you what’s hot for the kiddies!

