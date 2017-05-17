(WSVN) - Some people in rural Homestead are complaining about their mail delivery — or make that — the lack of mail delivery. 7’s Alex de Armas has the more on their Delivery Trouble.

It’s not for everyone, but for Laura, being surrounded by animals in rural Homestead is the only way to live.

Her farm has exotic fruits, spices and vegetables which she sells to clients across the country. Most of her business is done through the mail. But lately, that has been a problem.

Laura Mani, upset with post office: “Either we never receive the mail, or we never receive any packages.”

And Laura is not the only one having issues with the postal service.

Leah McDonnell, upset with post office: “People were sending me things and they just never arrived.”

Antonio Silva, upset with post office: “I was walking, and as I headed to the corner, I see a manilla envelope. I pick it up, and it was my passport.”

Antonio was stunned to find his passport in the street. The businessman who travels the world for work says anyone could have stolen his identity had they found it. And that’s not the only problem he has had.

Antonio Silva: “I had a check delivered to Laura. It sat in her mailbox and that’s down the street, on a different street.”

Laura says she gets her neighbor’s mail all the time. She makes sure it gets to the right person.

Laura Mani: “They even tease me saying that I am the new mail person.”

But she says the situation is no joke. In November, she says a certified letter with a client’s check went missing from her mailbox, even though a signature was required.

Now the client is refusing to send another check and has hired an attorney.

Laura Mani: “The lawyer is writing to me a letter saying that I received the checks according to the post office, but I never received it.”

The post office admitted the postal worker made a mistake not getting a signature for the package. But told us in a statement it was delivered: “According to our records, the mail piece was delivered. We apologize to our customer.”

Laura Mani: “I need to resolve this issue because the lawyers are on my back.”

The closest post office from here is about 20 minutes away, and while these Homestead residents enjoy living away from the hustle and bustle, they say it also makes getting their mail delivered that much more important.

Laura has given up on finding the check, but she and Antonio say they’re willing to help in any way to resolve this delivery trouble.

7News was told by a postal service spokesperson that the Homestead postmaster was not aware of the mail issues until we reached out to them. They say it’s important to file an official complaint if you are having issues with your mail service. We have contacts for the postal service below.

FOR MORE INFO:

INSTRUCTIONS ON FILING A USPS CLAIM:

https://www.usps.com/help/claims.htm

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE:

https://www.usps.com/

USPS OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL:

https://www.uspsoig.gov/form/new-complaint-form/

