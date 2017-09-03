Report: Trump opts to end DACA, with 6-month delay

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Donald Trump has decided to end the Obama-era program that allows undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country by granting them work permits, according to the political news site Politico.

In the article posted Sunday night, Politico cites two sources “familiar with [Trump’s] thinking,” adding that White House aides met earlier in the day to discuss the rollout of the commander in chief’s decision regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

According to the report, the sources states Attorney General Jeff Sessions persuaded Trump to terminate the program. Sessions has argued it should up to Congress, not the executive branch, to write immigration law.

A White House official said the Trump administration plans to delay the enforcement of the president’s decision for six months, giving Congress a chance to intervene.

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., took to Twitter to express her disapproval of the decision.

After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his "great heart," @POTUS slams door on them. Some "heart"… — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan was reportedly informed of Trump’s decision Sunday morning. Ina recent radio interview, he said Trump should not end DACA.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday.

