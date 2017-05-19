Ukraine brewery markets Mexican beer in honor of Trump

(WSVN) - A Ukraine brewery has begun marketing a beer in honor of President Trump, with a Mexican touch.

According to Business Insider, Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine crafted a beer dedicated to Trump, called “Trump. The President of the Divided States of America.” The beer is a Mexican lager with a hint of lime.

The label is also riddled with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and Trump’s small role in “Home Alone 2.”

The company has made similar craft brews, including one based on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and another for Putin, himself.

