Park Service workers’ step up campaign against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Park Service employees’ Twitter campaign against President Donald Trump spread to other parks on Wednesday, with tweets on climate change and a reminder that Japanese Americans were forcibly interned in camps and parks during World War II.

A day after three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park were deleted, other park accounts have sent out tweets that appear to defy Trump.

One, by Redwoods National Park in California, notes that redwood groves are nature’s No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

“More redwoods would mean less #climatechange,” the park said in a tweet.

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

Be sure to visit a US National Park before Trump's corporate sponsors get their share. Show your grandkids what Trump will take away. https://t.co/IW1Es1sXLk — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

Golden Gate National Park in California said in a tweet that 2016 was the hottest year on record for the third year in a row. The tweet directed readers to a report by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA.

The tweets went beyond climate change.

Death Valley National Park tweeted photos of Japanese Americans interned there during World War II, a message that some saw as objecting to Trump’s pledge to ban Muslims from entering the country and a proposal to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

A park service spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Three climate-related tweets sent out by the Badlands park account were deleted after they went viral on Twitter, sparking debate over whether the park was defying the Trump administration.

Isn't it amazing one President understands and talks about climate change, but the next one is so fearful he makes agencies wipe their data https://t.co/a0hi8D19k2 — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The South Dakota park posted tweets Tuesday that accurately quoted climate science data, including the current record-setting high concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Trump has called climate change a hoax.

The tweets were shared thousands of times, and the Democratic National Committee circulated the message by email with the subject line “Resist.”

That message — resist — was featured on massive banner unfurled atop a 270-foot construction crane blocks from the White House. A spokesman for the environmental group Greenpeace said protesters who climbed the crane to place the banner are encouraging resistance to Trump and his agenda, including executive orders signed Tuesday to boost the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, both of which were blocked by President Barack Obama.

The tweets by the park service accounts came after the Interior Department briefly suspended park service accounts and others run by Interior in response to photos retweeted by the park service during Trump’s inauguration.

The photos contrasted turnout at Friday’s inauguration with previous ceremonies. Trump has claimed without evidence that turnout at his event was larger than reported by news media.

The Interior accounts were reactivated the next day.

Steven Goldstein, executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, a human rights organization, said Trump’s order to build a wall on the Mexican border and restrict refugees from entering the country “marks one of the most hateful days in our nation’s history.”

Trump “is retracting the promise of American freedom to an extent we have not seen from a president since Franklin Roosevelt forced Japanese Americans into internment camps during World War II,” Goldstein said.

The Statue of Liberty — another national park — “weeps over President Trump’s discrimination,” Goldstein said.

