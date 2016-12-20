Palm Beach County wants reimbursement for protecting Trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Palm Beach County wants to be reimbursed for the cost of protecting President-elect Donald Trump at his South Florida oceanfront estate.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the county is sending a letter to Congressional members asking for help in getting reimbursed for resources devoted to securing Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach mansion.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker said when Trump visited in Thanksgiving, it cost an estimated $250,000.

The president-elect is spending Christmas in Palm Beach.

Officials say they anticipate it will be a significant fiscal impact over the next four years and feels the federal government should reimburse the county’s taxpayers for the cost.

